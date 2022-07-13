Man Utd feeling confident on Lisandro Martinez deal

Manchester United are feeling confident of finalising the transfer of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Red Devils have been in a constant dialogue with the Dutch champions for the 24-year-old, but they are yet to reach a suitable agreement for his services.

They recently made an improved bid of £42 million including add-ons, but it was not sufficient. Ajax are said to be eyeing £51m to part ways with the Argentine.

Romano now reports that United are ‘feeling confident’ of signing the centre-back with Ajax willing to discuss on the fee. New contacts are expected very soon.

Our view:

Martinez worked under manager Erik ten Hag for the past three seasons at Ajax, and he is now keen on reuniting with the Dutch tactician at Old Trafford.

The defender has already agreed personal terms with United, and the onus is now on the Red Devils to make a renewed proposal to meet Ajax’s transfer valuation.

United may not want to play the entire fee in full, and they could seek to include performance-based add-ons such that they come closer to the reported asking price.

This could delay the transfer talks for a few more days, but United look on course to sign Martinez with no competition from any other European rivals for him.

Arsenal were hot on his pursuit towards the end of June, but the north London club seem to have cooled their interest after learning of Ajax’s high price tag for Martinez.

Martinez would be a superb acquisition for United. He is a perfect all-round defender, who excels with his tackling, interceptions, clearances as well as aerial ability.

The Argentine is also efficient with his distribution from the back. Having played the last three years under Ten Hag, he could comfortably slot into the starting XI.