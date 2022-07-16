Chelsea in talks for Kimpembe after Ake deal collapses

Chelsea remain in talks to sign Presnel Kimpembe from Paris-Saint Germain after negotiations for Man City’s Nathan Ake collapsed, according to The Atheltic journalist David Ornstein.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add defensive reinforcements to his squad this summer. The German tactician has already lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. And now, Barcelona are also looking set to prise away Cesar Azpilicueta from West London. Therefore, the Blues will field an entirely new backline next season.

Ake emerged as a prime target this summer after Tuchel identified the Dutchman as a key defensive addition for his new-look defence. The Blues have been locked in talks with Manchester City trying to thrash out a deal.

However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein says the proposed deal for the 27-year-old has collapsed and Ake will now remain at the Etihad Stadium after Chelsea refused to meet City’s £45m valuation.

The report adds that Ake is pleased to stay at the Premier League champions and the former Bournemouth defender hopes to be an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad next season. The Dutchman can play anywhere across the backline so his versatility is a useful asset.

Tuchel is now switching his attention to alternatives and Ornstein says talks are underway to sign Kimpembe from PSG. The Frenchman is valued at around £50m by the Ligue 1 champions, so Chelsea will need to be prepared to dig deep if they want to get a deal done.

Our View

Nathan Ake would have been a brilliant addition to Tuchel’s ranks. The Netherlands international has the attributes required to succeed in the Premier League.

However, now the deal has collapsed, the Blues have quickly shifted their interest elsewhere and are trying to agree a fee for Kimpembe. The 26-year-old has two years left on his contract so it appears PSG are ready to cash-in if their valuation is met.

Kimpembe has similar attributes to Rudiger – who’s joined Real Madrid this summer – but he’s more composed with the ball at his feet. He can also operate on the left side of a back three so he would fit in well with Tuchel’s system.

Chelsea have already signed Koulibaly from Napoli and are also reportedly eyeing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde so it will be interesting to see if they target deals for both him and Kimpembe or they end up buying just one of the centre-backs.