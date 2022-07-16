Arsenal want £15m for Bernd Leno, reject Fulham bid

Arsenal have turned down Fulham’s opening bid to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer, CBS Sports’ James Benge reports.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his Gunners contract, and he is said to be determined to join the newly-promoted outfit.

He has already agreed personal terms with the west Londoners, but Arsenal are prepared to play hardball over negotiations until their price is met.

According to Benge, the Gunners have rejected a package of £10 million from Fulham, but made it clear they’ll do business if £15m is put on the table.

There is currently an impasse in talks, but the move is still ‘expected’ to go through at some point of time.

Leno would play a key role in Fulham’s survival

Leno has vast Premier League experience with 101 appearances. He may have kept only 27 clean sheets, but has made several world-class saves for Arsenal.

His average distribution was a prime reason behind the Gunners signing Aaron Ramsdale, but there are no doubts over his reflexes between the sticks.

Hence, the onus is on Fulham to improve their initial offer. The club should have plenty of funds after securing top-flight promotion for the third time in five seasons.

Leno would play a key role in keeping them in the league this time. Aside from the £15m fee, it won’t be a surprise if Arsenal ask for an extra survival add-on.

Fulham will most likely make an improved bid for Leno in the coming days. They would not want to miss out on another goalkeeping target this summer.

Thomas Strakosha was their initial target on a free transfer, but they could not agree personal terms. The Albanian has since signed for rivals Brentford.

Leno, who is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal behind Ramsdale and Matt Turner, could be on high demand overseas if Fulham fail to sign him.