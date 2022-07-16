Lisandro Martinez in Manchester to undergo medical

Lisandro Martinez is in Manchester to undergo his medical ahead of a £45m move from Ajax to Manchester United, according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

New United boss Erik ten Hag has been in the market for a new centre-back this summer as he looks to revamp the squad he inherited from former boss Ralf Rangnick.

Martinez emerged as ten Hag’s prime target in recent weeks and Manchester United have fended off competition from Arsenal to land the Argentinean international.

After lengthy negotiations with Ajax, a deal was finally reached late last week with the Express claiming that Man Utd will pay around £45m including add-ons for the defender.

Personal terms have also been agreed with the player and Martinez was photographed flying in to the UK in a private jet on Friday night in order to finalise his move to Old Trafford.

ESPN journalist Rob Dawson says Martinez has now arrived in Manchester to undergo his medical. As long as there are no late complications, the deal is expected to be formally announced in the next 48 hours.

Reunited

Ten Hag is now set to be reunited with a player he spent three years with at Ajax. Martinez played a key role in the Dutch giants retaining the Eredivisie title last season and was voted as the fans Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old predominantly played at centre-back for Ajax so he’ll provide competition for the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to start alongside Raphael Varane this coming campaign.

However, the South American is also comfortable playing at left-back or even in central midfield so he’ll give ten Hag a versatile option in the squad.

Martinez’s arrival could lead to Eric Bailly leaving Old Trafford this summer as the Ivorian has struggled to establish himself as a regular in recent years.

Once this proposed deal is announced, Martinez will become Manchester United’s third major signing of the summer. Full-back Tyrell Malacia arrived from Feyenoord while Christian Eriksen completed his free transfer move on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Martinez will link-up with the rest of the United squad on their pre-season tour of Australia. They have two remaining friendlies down under, playing against Crystal Palace on Tuesday before taking on Aston Villa next Saturday.