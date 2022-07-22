Chelsea agree fee for Jules Kounde but deal far from done

Chelsea’s proposed move to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla has been thrown into doubt after the central defender voluntarily travelled for their pre-season friendly, The Sun reports.

Earlier on Thursday, the La Liga club decided to leave out Kounde from their travelling squad to Lagos.

However, he stunned his teammates later in the day by turning up for the team bus to Southern Portugal.

As per The Sun, this has thrown doubts over his move to Stamford Bridge, considering Sevilla had already finalised a transfer fee (£55 million). The player had also agreed personal terms over a five-year contract.

Barcelona are also interested in signing the France international, and their interest could be a possible reason behind the change of stance. It has been reported previously that Kounde would prefer to join them.

Our view:

Chelsea suffered disappointment earlier this month when Barcelona beat them to the signing of Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Blues had agreed a fee with Leeds for the Brazil international, but the forward was always determined to join the Blaugrana.

In Kounde’s case, the player wanted to join them during last summer’s transfer window, but the Blues could not agree a suitable fee.

They have managed to do so this time around, but the fresh interest from Barcelona could jeopardise their prospects of landing him.

Having lost the transfer battle for Raphinha, Chelsea will be desperate to make amends, and could have the edge due to one reason.

Sevilla are reluctant to sell Kounde to their La Liga rivals, and prefer to do business with Chelsea instead.

It may take a significantly higher sum from the Catalan giants to persuade them. Hence, Chelsea should stay optimistic over a deal.

Chelsea have made just two signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, but more transfer activity is anticipated.