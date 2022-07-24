Man Utd ready to make final push for Antony

Manchester United are prepared to make a final transfer offer for Ajax winger Antony, according to Goal.

The Red Devils have been busy this month with the signings of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has reunited with manager Erik ten Hag after their spell at Ajax, and the Dutchman is now keen on Antony.

United failed with an opening offer of €60 million (£51m) earlier this month, but they are prepared to make a last attempt.

Ajax are firm on their €80m (£68m) valuation, but Goal claim that United are still planning a bid, lesser than the price tag.

Our view:

United’s hierarchy have backed Ten Hag during the transfer window. They have signed Malacia, Eriksen and Martinez under the Dutchman’s recommendation.

Martinez was the most difficult to pursue from Ajax. The Dutch champions continuously upped their price until they accepted €65m (including add-ons) for him.

United can anticipate another prolonged transfer saga for Antony, but it won’t be a surprise if Ajax accept a figure close to their valuation for the winger.

Their technical director Gerry Hamstra recently said that Francisco Conceicao is a successor to Antony which suggests Ajax are prepared for his departure.

It is up to United to make a more significant offer for him. They may probably want to assess his fitness first before launching a late raid for his services.

Antony has been nursing an ankle injury sustained in March, but he is likely to be involved for Ajax in the coming days before the league season begins.

United could monitor his progress over the coming weeks, but they seem certain to make a last attempt as he would perfectly fit into Ten Hag’s plans.

Antony has worked with the Dutch tactician for the past two seasons, and Ten Hag could get the best out of him. He has plenty of room for progress at 22.

The Brazilian is a specialist left-footed right-winger. While Jadon Sancho has excelled from the right flank, Ten Hag may still want strong competition for places.