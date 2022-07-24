Man Utd planning to charge again for Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are planning to revive their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid the lack of progress in signing Frenkie de Jong, Calciomercato report.

The Red Devils have identified De Jong as their prime midfield target for the transfer window, but the 25-year-old has shown no desire to agree personal terms.

A deal worth €80 million (£72m) has been agreed with Barcelona for the player, but the Netherlands star continues to resist a move to United this summer.

Amidst this, Calciomercato report that United are planning to ‘charge again’ for Milinkovic-Savic, who has been much fancied to leave Lazio after seven seasons.

The Serbia international has been a fantastic performer for the Serie A outfit, but he is likely to be sold this summer with his contract expiring within two years.

Lazio are still expected to command a premium fee and want around €70m (£60m) to sanction his sale.

Our view:

Milinkovic-Savic is regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in European football, and he has been tremendously consistent for many seasons at Lazio.

The 27-year-old was in top form for the Serie A club last term with 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, but was also impressive on the defensive front for them.

He was solid with nearly two tackles per league appearance while winning seven ground and aerial duels. He appears perfectly suited for the Premier League and United.

Passing is not his best attribute, but he would provide balance in attack and defence for United. His creativity is something that will have impressed manager Erik ten Hag.

United have been prepared to spend around £72m on De Jong this summer. Judging by this, they should not be put off by the £60m price tag for Milinkovic-Savic.

He is definitely a much better alternative over Ruben Neves or Youri Tielemans. The duo are not on United’s radar this summer due to their limited ‘mobility‘.