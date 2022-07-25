Manchester United keeping tabs on Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are keeping tabs on RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of a possible approach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have not signed a new striker this summer, but the situation could change over the coming days with suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo may be loaned out.

Amidst this, it appears United are monitoring Sesko. As per Romano, they are ‘well informed’ and ‘aware’ of Sesko, who is considered as a ‘really talented’ centre-forward.

Nothing is ‘imminent’ or ‘advanced’ at the moment, but United could face competition from Newcastle.

Our view:

United manager Erik ten Hag has built his reputation on grooming youngsters into potential world beaters.

Hence, the Dutchman would ideally want a young striker with a long-term plan in mind. Sesko would suit his objective, having shown plenty of potential in his early career.

The 19-year-old had his breakthrough campaign with Salzburg last season, where he impressed with 10 goals and seven assists from 36 appearances across all competitions.

He has continued to excel this campaign with two goals and an assist from two outings. Ten Hag may feel the Slovenian could be a long-term striker for the Red Devils.

Sesko is one of the tallest strikers across Europe at 194cm, and the United manager could get the best out of him in the long run if he can improve on his physical strength.

United are currently in the mix to sign him, but Newcastle’s presence could possibly hamper their pursuit.

The Magpies are on the up after their big Saudi-led takeover last season, and they are likely to eye a talented young striker, having recently missed out on Hugo Ekitike.

United still have an advantage over the Magpies with European football and a huge reputation, but may need to be fast to ward off competition from the Tyneside outfit.