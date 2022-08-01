Todd Boehly makes contact with Benjamin Sesko’s agent

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with the agent of Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko to discuss the striker’s situation, Slovenian outlet SportKlub claim.

The 19-year-old had an impressive breakthrough season with Red Bull Salzburg last term with 17 goal contributions, and he has continued the promising form.

He has bagged two goals and one assist from three appearances this campaign and also made the headlines by scoring the winner in a recent friendly against Liverpool.

Manchester United were recently reported to have met his representative Elvis Basanovic, and SportKlub claim that the agent has also been in talks with Blues owner Boehly.

Our view:

Chelsea recently loaned out Romelu Lukaku to his former club Inter Milan after a disappointing homecoming season where he netted just 15 goals in all competitions.

Timo Werner could soon follow the Belgian through the exit door. The German is eager to play regularly next term and has been linked with a return to RB Leipzig.

Werner’s departure could pave the way for the arrival of a young striker. Sesko could be an option for the Blues with his good finishing skills and knack of finding key passes.

The 19-year-old has also impressed with his dribbling as well as his aerial ability in the box. He has the hallmarks of becoming an elite striker with the right guidance.

Whether the Blues are prepared to spend on him remains to be seen. Salzburg won’t sell him for less than £55 million. This represents a huge outlay for an unproven player.

Sesko undoubtedly has a lot of potential and has been highlighted as the next big thing after Erling Braut Haaland at Salzburg, but Chelsea have a similar striker in their ranks.

Broja, 20, is highly-rated by the Blues. He had a good season on loan with Southampton last term, netting nine goals. The club are eager to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

The Albanian has been pushing for an exit to play regularly. Chelsea recently rejected a £30 million-plus bid from West Ham under the intervention of manager Thomas Tuchel.