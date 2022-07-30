RB Leipzig working on deal for Chelsea’s Timo Werner

RB Leipzig are working on re-signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to German outlet Bild.

The Germany international had a difficult second season with the Blues, registering just 11 goals and six assists from 37 appearances. Only five of those goal involvements came in the Premier League.

Werner has continued to be involved during pre-season, but there are doubts over his starting spot. Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz could be the regular front three next term.

Hence, there are no surprises that he is eyeing an exit and Bild report that Leipzig are ‘working on’ a deal to re-sign Werner. They plan to reacquire his services on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Werner is also willing to accept a 50 per cent pay cut to rejoin them. Discussions are ongoing over a ‘high loan fee’ and a ‘high purchase clause’. Leipzig are currently pushing the most to sign him.

Our view:

Werner joined Chelsea from Leipzig for £47.7m in 2020, and was predicted to make a big impact up front. However, he has not lived up to the expectations with his tendency to miss clear-cut chances.

Hence, he is no longer an assured starter under manager Thomas Tuchel, and this could pave the way for his summer exit. Werner may want to be in the best form and shape ahead of the World Cup.

Leipzig appear the perfect club for him based on his previous success. In his final season in 2019/20, he amassed 47 goal contributions which made him one of the most sought-after strikers.

Whether he can replicate the feat is unclear, but playing in familiar surroundings in Germany could turn around his fortunes. It is quite clear that Werner has been lacking confidence in the final third.

Chelsea’s style of play has not worked out for him, but he could be more successful with Leipzig again, considering teams in Bundesliga tend to play with higher lines on a regular basis than in England.

Werner’s exit could urge the Blues to pursue another centre-forward. They currently have Havertz, Sterling and Armando Broja, who can also play up front. Broja is the only specialist for the position.