Chelsea hold talks with Inter for Denzel Dumfries

90min are reporting that Chelsea have begun talks with Inter Milan over the potential transfer of Denzel Dumfries.

The source has reported that the Blues have contacted Inter for the Dutch defender. The Nerazzurri are looking to balance their books and meet the Financial Fairplay rules and are therefore planning to raise funds this summer. They had hoped to sell Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain but talks with the reigning Ligue 1 champions have not progressed.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to revitalise his backline and is eyeing a cover for Reece James, with Cesar Azpilicueta looking likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The club captain has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and the London club have identified Dumfries to replace him.

The German tactician has already lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer. Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been tipped to leave London.

Simon Izanaghi wants to keep Dumfries but the higher-ups in Milan have decided to sacrifice him this summer. Consequently, they have warned Chelsea that they are looking at a sum of £33.5 million (€40m) for their defender, according to 90min.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the 26-year-old is at the top of the list for Tuchel this summer.

Our View

It is only a matter of time before Azpilicueta leaves London. It will be a huge task for Tuchel to replace the Spaniard in his ranks, given that he is considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League and is an exceptional leader. While it is almost impossible to find a player with qualities similar to those of Azpilicueta, Dumfries is an interesting option.

Reece James will start over him, yes. But, he will be a valuable cover, given the Englishman’s injury woes last season. James has established himself as one of the best right backs in Europe and he needs to be protected as well. However, what remains to be seen is if Chelsea plan on spending £33.5 million for a player whose primary role is to serve as a cover for James.

The West Londoners are already in talks with Brighton for Marc Cucurella and have told them that they are prepared to meet their £50 million valuation for the Spaniard.

Having said that, it would not be a bad piece of business if they do go on and sign Dumfries. The Dutchman likes to play short passes and is committed in his challenges. He does not dive into tackles and is exceptional when it comes to aerial duels. He could fit right in Tuchel’s system.