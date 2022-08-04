Chelsea eye a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have identified Barcelona and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker for the next season.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their attack having loaned out Romelu Lukaku with the exits of Hakim Zieych and Timo Werner also looking likely. Therefore, Aubameyang has emerged as an option for Thomas Tuchel who is also said to be eyeing RB Salzburg sensation Benjamin Sesko.

The 33-year-old Gabonese striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer last winter after Arsenal terminated his contract midway into the season. Since then, he has made 23 appearances for the Blaugrana, netting 13 goals and 1 assist across all competitions.

Matt Law has also reported that Aubameyang would be open to returning to London, thus increasing the chances of a potential move to Chelsea.

Romano has also revealed that the West Londoners have already started contacts with the player’s camp but are yet to make an official bid to Barcelona. Auba is contracted to the Spanish giants until the end of next season and the former La Liga champions have the option of extending his stay for another season.

Our View

Aubameyang is a proven performer in the Premier League and will no doubt be a good addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side. The veteran made 163 appearances for the Gunners during his time in London, netting 92 goals and providing 21 assists.

He is an adept finisher who proved his worth and quality under Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou Spotify. With Aubameyang also being open to returning to London but this time in blue, Chelsea would have done a good bit of business if they do manage to land him.

Raheem Sterling will be the trusted one to deliver the goals on a consistent basis but Aubameyang can be a good number two. He is one of the best finishers in the game currently and at Barca, his passing has improved as well. Aubameyang is also agile and always carries a goal threat when attacking on the break.

RB Salzburg are said to be looking at a fee of £45 million for Benjamin Sesko as per inews. With Tuchel yet to set up his backline for the next season, it does not make sense for Chelsea to splash such a big amount on the 19-year-old Slovenian striker. So a move for Aubameyang would be a much cheaper option.

If the Gabon hitman does end up joining Chelsea, he’ll become Tuchel’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.