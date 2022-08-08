Man Utd in battle to sign £45m target Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are battling with the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid over the signing of highly-rated RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Sportklub.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation lately and a big-money move is on the horizon for Sesko, who has been impressive during his stint with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit, since moving from NK Domzale in 2019.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have been strongly linked with the prodigious Slovenian international striker – who has been valued at £45 million by RB Salzburg, according to inews.

Salzburg have insisted that they do not want to sell Sesko this summer but inews reported earlier this month that they could be tempted to part ways should a big offer arrive before the close of this window.

Sportklub claims that Sesko is leaning towards accepting one of the several offers he has on his table, with Man Utd among those to have put forward a proposal. A decision is expected this week, however, the outlet says United face stiff competition from the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Real Madrid.

Once Sesko does make a decision on his next club, the negotiations with Salzburg could begin. Even though Salzburg want to wait until next summer to sell him (as they believe he will be worth much more then), they will have the final say over the future of the player this summer. The source has also reported that an agreement could be reached with Salzburg now with the player completing his transfer next summer, spending the ongoing season on loan at the Red Bull Arena.

Our View

Sesko to Old Trafford makes sense as ten Hag’s options in front of the goal are limited at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial are his only two recognised strikers and the former is looking to leave the club this summer. Martial on the other hand is battling recurrent injury problems which is a cause of concern for the former Ajax manager.

Sesko is considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe currently and could well become the next big thing in football in the near future. Under the right guidance, he has the potential to fully flourish. Last season he made 37 senior starts for Salzburg, scoring 11 times and assisting on seven occasions.

He has the physicality and the pace required to succeed in England and in an attacking setup such as ten Hag’s. However, at the moment, Salzburg are keeping firm on their desire to keep their man this summer and further his development. For now, it would be best if ten Hag shifts to other short-term alternatives.