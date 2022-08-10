Man Utd chief John Murtough to meet Adrien Rabiot’s agent

Manchester United football director John Murtough is travelling to meet the agent of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to finalise personal terms, The Telegraph report.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal worth £17 million for the France international with Juventus, and it appears only a matter of time before the transfer materialises between the clubs.

As per The Telegraph, manager Erik ten Hag has personally spoken to Rabiot to reveal his plans for him. The midfielder is also keen on joining United despite the lack of Champions League football.

Murtough is now travelling to negotiate personal terms with his mother Veronique, who is also his representative. Rabiot looks on course to become United’s fourth summer signing.

The Red Devils have already recruited Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Our view:

Rabiot has been touted to leave Juventus throughout the summer transfer window. With his contract expiring in less than 12 months, the club have now agreed to sanction his departure.

The Frenchman did not have the best of campaigns last term with a pass success rate of 83 per cent for Juventus. However, his average throughout his career stands at 89 per cent.

His tackling and good distribution would provide a decent upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, but questions will be raised whether he can operate from the number six role.

The 27-year-old tends to prefer playing from the left side of midfield. Being left-footed, he tends to favour the left flank and does not cover much ground in the defensive point of view.

Looking at last season’s heatmap at Juventus via SofaScore, he is not someone that would provide defensive cover in front of United’s central defence, where there has been a concern.

Ten Hag, however, will be hoping to get the best out of Rabiot. We could still see him transformed under the Dutch tactician. Rabiot will surely be a confirmed starter if he joins the club.