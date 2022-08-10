Frenkie de Jong is Man Utd’s absolute no.1 priority

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues to remain Manchester United’s absolute number one priority, as per Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a deal (£63 million plus £8.5m in add-ons) with Barcelona for the 25-year-old, but he has yet to give the green light for the transfer.

De Jong’s current stance is to stay with the Catalan giants, but the situation could change as the transfer deadline approaches, considering Barcelona require funds.

United are currently close to signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but Van der Kraan insists that De Jong is still the ‘absolute number one priority’ for manager Erik ten Hag and United.

Speaking to Football Daily today, he said: “Frenkie de Jong is still an absolute number one priority for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, and they are certainly not giving up.”

Our view:

Barcelona have activated three economic levers this summer and a fourth could be triggered soon. There is an expectation that they would still need £34m from player sales.

Until then, they can’t register any of their new signings. Hence, they would ideally want a big-money sale to not only recoup funds, but also for the proper running of the club going forward.

De Jong seems most likely option to head for the exit door, having refused to take a pay-cut. If his deferred wages are fully paid, he could realistically consider a new challenge elsewhere.

Chelsea have recently entered the race to sign him and have an edge with Champions League football. However, United will still be hoping to lure him with the chance to reunite with Ten Hag.

Ten Hag got the most out of De Jong during their time together at Ajax. The 25-year-old excelled under the Dutchman’s tutelage, emerging as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in European football.

At Barcelona, he has not got the opportunity to play in his preferred number six role due to Sergio Busquets’ presence. He could adapt quicker at United than Chelsea as Ten Hag will know his strengths.