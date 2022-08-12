Arsenal interested in signing Moussa Diaby

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby with manager Mikel Arteta being a big admirer, But Football claim.

The Gunners were interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United earlier in the summer, but the Brazilian was quite clear that he wanted to join Barcelona.

The north London club still appear keen on bolstering their wide attacking options, and according to But Football, Diaby is being considered by the club.

As per the outlet, Arteta is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, who could be prised away for £59 million. However, Arsenal plan to negotiate a lesser sum.

The report claims that Newcastle United and Manchester United are also contenders to sign him.

Our view:

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the regular wingers with Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe providing regular back-up off the bench.

Smith Rowe has been a revelation for the Gunners since his breakthrough few years ago, but the same can’t be said for Pepe, who has failed to live up to the high expectations.

If another winger were to be signed, Pepe may head for an exit, possibly on loan. Diaby would certainly be an exciting addition, but the Gunners need to be wary of spending big.

We have seen the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner among others struggle after making big-money moves from the Bundesliga to the Premier League.

There is every chance of a repeat with Diaby. In Bundesliga, players face teams, who play with high lines. In English football, they need to deal with several low-blocks.

The 23-year-old was superb last season for Bayer Leverkusen with 17 goals and 14 assists, but Arsenal could be better off looking for a cheaper solution with more potential to develop.

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino comes into that category. The Spaniard could be prised away for around £34m. At 19, he has time on his hands to adapt to the Premier League demands.