Man Utd consider a move for Christian Pulisic

Manchester United have launched an audacious move to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to the Mirror.

The Athletic broke the news of United’s interest in Pulisic early on Wednesday with the news outlet claiming the Red Devils were hoping to sign the USMNT star on a season-long loan.

Erik ten Hag needs to reinforce his squad before the transfer window closes and a new attacker is needed as United have scored just one goal during their shock opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

It appears Man Utd have acted swiftly to formalise their interest in Pulisic as the Mirror are now claiming that an inquiry has been lodged to Chelsea about signing the winger.

Pulisic is said to be unhappy at Stamford Bridge following his recent lack of minutes on the pitch. Moreover, with the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Pulisic is now behind the England star as well as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

With the World Cup approaching fast, Pulisic is looking for regular minutes, having started off the bench in Chelsea’s first two games thus far.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from London this summer having attracted interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and now Manchester United. It’s reported that player prefers to stay in England and favours a move to Old Trafford over St. James’ Park, despite their recent struggles on and off the pitch.

Chelsea paid £57.6 million to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019 but has so far failed to live up to expectations with injuries constantly hampering his progress in West London. The United States international is now valued at just under £38m by Transfermarkt, but it remains to be seen what Chelsea’s asking price would be.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their frontline with Erik ten Hag in search of genuine goal-scoring options. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have not been able to pose a threat on goal so far, this season. Anthony Martial is currently injured while the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is unclear with the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker said to be keen on leaving Manchester this summer in pursuit of UEFA Champions League football.

Our View

Erik ten Hag is getting really desperate for additions to his ranks in the closing stages of the summer market. United have endured a bad summer window and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table, having lost two in two and conceded six goals in total.

The former Ajax boss is in search of a holding midfielder and another attacker and has identified Frenkie de Jong and Antony as key targets. The deals for the duo though have hit dead ends as the former does not want to leave Barcelona while Ajax are playing hardball in negotiations in the case of the latter.

Pulisic is an explosive winger with some serious pace. His run-ins behind the opposition backline would really suit ten Hag’s style of play and we are yet to see Pulisic play in a possession-based system. He has been primarily utilised as a wing-back by Thomas Tuchel, compounding his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United can get their hands on the American because if they manage to add him to their ranks, he could be the injection into their attack that ten Hag currently is looking for.