Man Utd to keep pushing for Ajax star Antony

Manchester United are planning to approach Ajax for Antony before the close of the summer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have been linked with Antony all summer with the Brazilian also said to be open to a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Ajax though, have been playing hardball at the negotiation table as they want to keep their man, having already lost Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Dominik Kotarski this summer.

However, this hasn’t deterred United as Romano says they will make another attempt to sign Anthony – although the journalist says a deal will be “more than difficult” as de Godenzonen are keen on keeping the South American beyond this summer. Previously, it has been claimed that Antony is valued at £68 million by Ajax.

Man Utd have also been linked with a season-long loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic but the outcome of the potential deal would depend on Todd Boehly, as per the Italian journalist. Pulisic has been linked with a move away from West London this summer with Newcastle United also said to be interested. The player though prefers a move to Old Trafford over St. James’ Park.

Erik ten Hag has been also plotting a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo and according to Sky Sports, Gakpo is valued at £35 million. And to confirm those claims, Romano has mentioned that Gakpo is an easier option on the list for the former Ajax boss who is eyeing his fourth signing of the summer. So far he has only managed to add Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen to his squad for the new season.

Our View

There is no hiding that with the current squad, United could find it difficult to finish in a European spot. Ten Hag is in immediate need of reinforcements and the lack of quality in his midfield and frontline was highlighted in the devastating defeats against Brighton and Brentford. Manchester United are currently 20th on the table, having conceded six goals across their first two games.

Ajax are unlikely to sell Antony so late into the summer window. There isn’t enough time to procure a replacement for the winger and United will have to make an extraordinary offer to even tempt the Dutch side into a sale.

Pulisic is an excellent option but the American’s injury record is not encouraging and it remains to be seen if Chelsea want to loan one of their attackers to their direct rivals.

Gakpo thus is a viable option for ten Hag. The PSV academy product scored 21 goals from 47 outings for his side the last term and it has been mentioned that PSV will be tempted to sell their star man should an attractive offer arrive. The 23-year-old is certainly one for the future and we could potentially see him in Red this season.