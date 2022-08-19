Chelsea agree personal terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have submitted an opening offer of £15m plus Marcos Alonso in exchange for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Athletic.

The news comes after Fabrizio Romano claimed that Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the Gabon international. The Italian reporter suggests that Barcelona want around £25m, so it remains to be seen whether the inclusion of Alonso on top of £15m will be enough to get a deal agreed.

The former Arsenal striker is said to be open to moving back to London, having already established himself as one of Arsenal’s greats during his time at the Emirates. Whilst representing the Gunners, Aubameyang netted 92 times and assisted 21 times from 163 outings until he was unceremoniously ousted from the squad by Mikel Arteta last winter.

Thomas Tuchel has already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer and Aubameyang has emerged as a low-cost option for the German tactician. The 32-year-old has previously worked with Tuchel during his time at Borussia Dortmund and they could now be reunited at Chelsea.

Romano says personal terms have now been agreed and a tempting offer has been put on the table, so it looks like the striker is set to become Chelsea’s seventh signing of the summer.

Our View

Aubameyang has the profile necessary to succeed in Tuchel’s system. He is pacey, agile, and is one of the better finishers in Europe currently. Moreover, the Gabon international has already established himself as a proven performer in England, and therefore playing in the Premier League will not come new to him.

Last season Aubameyang managed to net 13 times and register a solitary assist for Xavi’s side from only 23 appearances in La Liga.

Chelsea’s main focus this summer has been about revitalising their defence, having parted ways with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. And now, Marcos Alonso could also be heading to Barcelona.

Therefore, the roadmap for Todd Boehly is clear and that is to invest heavily, when it comes to defence. Therefore, Aubameyang becomes an all the more important option under these circumstances. His addition will also ease the load on Raheem Sterling, who will be expected to bring in the bulk of goals for Chelsea following his move from Man City.