Chelsea will focus on Toney if they fail to sign Aubameyang

Chelsea could attempt to sign Manchester United target and Brentford striker Ivan Toney if they fail to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Mirror report.

The Blues are looking for a new striker before the transfer deadline. Aubameyang has emerged as the top target for manager Thomas Tuchel, having previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Negotiations are underway with Barcelona for the 33-year-old after finalising personal terms, but a deal appears far from straightforward with the Catalan giants preferring a straight-cash agreement.

Chelsea have proposed a part-exchange deal of £15 million plus Marcos Alonso for Aubameyang, but Barcelona want the Blues to pay £25m outright for the striker as they need funds to register Jules Kounde.

Talks are still ongoing between the clubs, but The Mirror claim that Toney could be the fallback option.

It is added that Tuchel may also look at the possibility of signing two strikers this summer after losing Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (on loan to Inter Milan) earlier in the transfer window.

Chelsea face competition from Everton and Manchester United for Toney’s signature.

Our view:

Chelsea desperately need a new striker for the ongoing campaign. Kai Havertz has fared decently from the role, but it is quite clear that the German is not a regular goalscorer.

Aubameyang would be a solid acquisition for the club with his vast Premier League experience, but Toney would be an equally good signing as he is in the prime of his career.

The former Newcastle United man has excelled with his strong aerial presence in the box as well as the ability to make key passes. He would definitely improve Chelsea’s fortunes in front of goal.

He bagged an impressive 12 goals and five assists for the Bees in the Premier League last term, and has started the current season in stellar fashion with two goals and two assists from three outings.

Toney should only get better playing for a team with more creativity. Chelsea have been prone to squandering clear-cut chances in recent years, and Toney would be a solid upgrade for them up front.

The marksman is currently valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, but Brentford may not sanction his sale at such a late stage in the transfer window unless they receive something around £60m.