Chelsea boss urges Todd Boehly to make Aubameyang offer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged owner Todd Boehly to make a good offer to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sport claim (page 7).

The Blues have parted ways with Timo Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku during the ongoing transfer window, and Tuchel is said to be desperate to sign a new centre-forward before the deadline.

The German is keen on a reunion with Aubameyang after their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and Sport report that the 48-year-old is now pushing Boehly to make a solid transfer bid.

According to the Spanish outlet, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is open to keeping Aubameyang with Memphis Depay likely to leave, but the LaLiga club are willing to listen to all offers.

Our view:

Chelsea have lost two of their main centre-forwards from last season, and this has left Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi as the only specialist strikers. The latter has yet to prove himself.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz are capable of filling the void, but Tuchel may want a proven Premier League striker up front. Aubameyang would perfectly fit the requirement.

The Gabon star had a tough first half to the previous season with Arsenal, but transformed his fortunes after joining Barcelona in January. He ended up with 20 goals for the campaign.

A similar tally could be useful for the Blues this season as they look to close the gap on the title contenders. They have not been able to finish off games in the past which has cost them.

Aubameyang is no longer in the prime of his career, but may have a point to prove similar to Olivier Giroud when he left Arsenal. The 33-year-old could relish another spell in the Premier League.

If Barcelona were to agree a deal, Aubameyang may not hesitate to join the Blues. He could be an undisputed striker for Chelsea unlike at Barcelona where Robert Lewandowski is now the first-choice.