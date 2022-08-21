Man Utd could turn to Gakpo & Pulisic as Antony alternatives

Manchester United could turn to Cody Gakpo and Christian Pulisic if they fail to secure an agreement for Ajax winger Antony, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reports.

The Red Devils are determined to bolster their attack before the transfer deadline, and Antony has been earmarked as the prime target for manager Erik ten Hag.

United have already failed with bids of £51 million and £68 million for the 22-year-old, and De Telegraaf have revealed that Ajax want £85m to part ways with his services.

Sheth has now revealed that United will make a fresh attempt to sign the Brazil international. If a deal does not materialise, Gakpo and Pulisic are considered as alternatives.

Our view:

United cooled their interest in Antony earlier this month, but their poor start to the Premier League campaign appears to have revived their pursuit of the right winger.

Antony was impressive for Ajax with 22 goal contributions last term. He has started this season in fine form with two goals and two assists from just three appearances.

Despite this, £85m represents a staggering outlay for a player who has not played in any of Europe’s top-five leagues. He will also need time to adapt to the Premier League intensity.

Hence, United will be taking a huge risk if they meet the demands of Ajax. Ten Hag is insistent on his former star, but there are no guarantees that Antony will make an instant impact.



In our opinion, a move for either Gakpo or Pulisic makes better sense. Gakpo fared much better than Antony in Dutch football last term. The PSV star made a stunning 36 goal contributions.

When compared to Antony, he is much cheaper on the transfer market at £38-42m. Meanwhile, Pulisic could be the best signing out of the three as he could be available on loan from Chelsea.

The United States has been in the Premier League for the past three campaigns, and seems the most suitable signing for the Red Devils. Pulisic is said to prefer a move to United this summer.