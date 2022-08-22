Man Utd vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight with both clubs looking to bounce back from disappointing starts to the new season.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure following consecutive defeats and the Dutchman has made changes from the side that lost comprehensively to Brentford last time out.

The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped to the bench with Anthony Elanga recalled to start in attack for Man Utd. Harry Maguire is also axed for tonight’s game with Raphael Varane coming in to partner Lisandro Martinez so ten Hag has made two huge calls.

David De Gea starts in goal again despite his costly error against Brentford while Diogo Dalot continues at right-back. Tyrell Malacia comes in for Luke Shaw at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains on the bench.

Fred also has to make-do with a place among the Man Utd substitutes as Scott McTominay comes in alongside Christian Eriksen. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place along with Jadon Sancho while Marcus Rashford leads the line up front.

As for Liverpool, Alisson Becker continues in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the full-back positions. Joe Gomez is passed fit to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four with Nat Phillips dropping out.

Fabinho drops to the best for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson is recalled to line-up alongside James Milner and Harvey Elliot in midfield. Naby Keita isn’t involved as he’s ruled out with a knock.

Mohamed Salah starts once again for the Merseysiders in attack and is joined by Luis Diaz. Roberto Firmino is fit to start up front as the Brazilian international replaced Darwin Nunez – who starts a three-match ban.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Gamacho

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Fabinho, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van Den Berg.