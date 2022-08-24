Man Utd serious about signing PSV star Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are serious about the prospect of signing PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo this summer, according to De Telegraaf.

The Red Devils are planning to sign two attacking players before the transfer deadline and De Telegraaf recently revealed that Antony and Gakpo are the prime targets.

The Dutch outlet now claim that United have serious plans of landing Gakpo. They are prepared to make an offer after PSV’s Champions League play-off second leg against Rangers tonight.

PSV ideally want to keep the 23-year-old for at least another campaign if they qualify for the Champions League, but they won’t stop him from leaving if they receive around £42 million.

Gakpo is said to be excited by the prospect of working under manager Erik ten Hag at United. He has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils over a potential switch.

Our view:

United are looking to address their concerns in both wide positions. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelled against Liverpool, but the duo have been largely inconsistent.

Ten Hag would not want to overly rely on the Red Devils duo. Antony and Gakpo would provide solid competition and have the opportunity to stake claim for regular starts.

With Antony being a right-winger by trade, he could be seen as competition for Sancho. On the other hand, Gakpo is left-wing dominant and looks an ideal player to compete with Rashford.

Gakpo had a tremendous 2021/22 campaign for PSV with 36 goal contributions and he has carried over the form this season with seven goal involvements in just six appearances.

He will face a tough challenge with the move to the Premier League, but has attributes that would suit Ten Hag’s style of play. He has pace, superb dribbling ability and can provide key passes.

Antony would complement him on the other flank with similar qualities. Ten Hag will likely rotate his wingers regularly with the hectic schedule this term and may ideally want four top players.