Man Utd join Chelsea in race to sign Aubameyang

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 33-year-old has been earmarked as a top target by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, but the club have yet to reach a suitable agreement with Barcelona.

Their initial proposal of £15 million plus Marcos Alonso was rejected, and Barcelona have made it clear that they want a fixed fee of £20m to sell Aubameyang.

Amidst this, Di Marzio reports that Manchester United are trying to hijack Chelsea’s move after making a fresh approach for Aubameyang as they aim to bolster their attack before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Our view:

Aubameyang left Arsenal for Barcelona in February this year. He made a big impression for them with 13 goals from just 23 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, the Catalan giants went on to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and the Poland international is now firmly the first-choice striker.

Hence, Aubameyang is free to leave the club at the right price. United have now made a fresh move.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, but they probably feel Aubameyang would fare better for them with his recent Premier League experience.

The Gabon star struggled during his final few months at Arsenal, but he is a proven Premier League striker, having bagged 68 goals and 16 assists from 128 games.

United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, who can provide a similar goal output, but it won’t be a surprise if the Portugal international leaves before Thursday’s deadline.

Ronaldo does not fit into manager Erik ten Hag’s plans. He is not known for high pressing. Aubameyang, on the other hand, would be ideal, having done so for the Gunners.

The big question remains whether Aubameyang would be tempted to move to Old Trafford, considering United won’t be playing in the Champions League this campaign.