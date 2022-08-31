Chelsea want to sign Aubameyang despite injury

Chelsea are pushing ahead with their plans to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite him suffering a fractured jaw, The Telegraph report.

The Gabon international has been the Blues’ main striker target for the summer transfer window, and they are now focused on signing him before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Aubameyang was recently the subject of a violent robbery in Barcelona that left him with a fractured jaw. He is unlikely to return to contact training for at least three weeks, which cast doubt over Chelsea’s proposed move.

However, The Telegraph claim that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is determined to sign Aubameyang and talks are continuing with the Catalan giants over a £20 million deal.

Fabrizio Romano also claims that the two clubs are locked in talks trying to agree on the structure of the deal, with personal terms already agreed with the former Arsenal hitman.

Our view:

Chelsea looked lacklustre in their frontline during the defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night. Raheem Sterling scored for the second game running, but Kai Havertz barely offered any threat in the final third.

The 2-1 defeat at Southampton has clearly highlighted the need for a genuine striker. Aubameyang may be 33, but has the quality to assure Chelsea with at least 15 goals per season.

The former Gabon international suffered an untimely setback on Monday with the robbery incident, but the Blues are nonetheless pushing ahead with a late transfer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel knows Aubameyang very well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and the German tactician appears determined on a reunion in West London.

The move should prove worthy for both parties. Chelsea are in desperate need for a goalscorer, and Aubameyang provides that with his vast Premier League experience.

Meanwhile, the former Arsenal captain would also have the assurance of a starting role up front, which is no longer the case for him at Barcelona after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival.

Lewandowski has been ever-present for Barcelona up front since arriving from Bayern Munich this summer. As a result, Aubameyang has played just eight minutes this campaign.

If Aubameyang joins Chelsea, he would be their eighth summer signing after Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, Cesare Casadei and Wesley Fofana.