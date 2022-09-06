Expected Liverpool line-up vs Napoli, Firmino to return

Liverpool have gotten off to a shaky start this season and now their focus has shifted to their UEFA Champions League group opener.

The Reds will take on Serie A side Napoli away from home in what promises to be an enthralling high-energy fixture. Both sides are committed to scoring goals and it could shape up to be a brilliant display of attacking end-to-end football. That said, it must be highlighted that Jurgen Klopp’s men have not looked themselves this term but it is too early to rule them out already.

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table and have only been able to pocket nine points from six games. While their attack is beginning to find some form, consistency has been a key issue for Klopp. Their rivals are currently second in Serie A and are yet to taste defeat this season.

The Merseyside outfit have left out Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from their Champions League squad and are currently dealing with numerous injuries. Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, and Calvin Ramsay have been ruled out for this fixture while Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, and Thiago are doubtful participants in this game. Thiago has started training so we could see him come on as a substitute at some point during the match.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Napoli

Goalkeeper: This is a no-brainer and Allison Becker will start in goal. The Brazilian has been absolutely vital for Klopp since his arrival back in 2018. He is likely to be tested in this game, with the way his defenders have performed this season.

Defence: The form of Virgil van Dijk remains a major concern to the Liverpool boss. The Dutch defender has established himself as a leader and one of the best defenders in the world, but he hasn’t looked himself this season. The 31-year-old, however, will start and Joe Gomez will partner van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will start as the right-back. There is no doubt about his attacking output but questions have been raised over his defensive abilities. Klopp however has insisted on numerous occasions that TAA is one of the best fullbacks around. Come Wednesday, his defensive contributions will be once again put to test against a strong Napoli outfit. Andrew Robertson will start as the left-back and is the preferred choice in this position for the German tactician.

Midfield: Loanee Arthur is in line to make his debut for Liverpool. There is a high likelihood that Klopp would want to exercise caution with Thiago, given that it is still the early part of the season. Harvey Elliot and Fabinho are also expected to occupy the spots at the centre of the pitch. The latter will play as the holding midfielder.

Attack: Roberto Firmino could displace Darwin Nunez from the starting XI. The Brazilian forward has been in fine touch this season so far, having registered three goals and as many assists. He could be deployed as the ‘false 9’. Mohamed Salah will start on the right flank and the Liverpool faithful will hope that the Egyptian returns to his best at Naples. Salah has not fired this season, so far. Luis Diaz will start on the left flank and he will look to find some form as well.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Napoli (4-3-3)