Arteta makes 7 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Zurich

Arsenal kick off their Europa League group stage campaign with a trip to FC Zurich on Thursday evening. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Arteta is set to rotate his squad to Matt Turner is in-line to make his Arsenal debut following his move in the summer. Aaron Ramsdale will be given the night off.

Defence: Cedric Soares may have started this match but the full-back hasn’t travelled due to a knock. Therefore, Takehiro Tomiyasu should be recalled at right-back and he’ll be looking to get 90 minutes under his belt.

Ben White has impressed at right-back this season but he may move into central defence in order to give William Saliba a rest. Gabriel is also expected to be handed a breather with Rob Holding coming in. Kieran Tierney should be recalled to start at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko making way.

Midfield: Arsenal have injury problems in midfield that restrict Arteta’s ability to rotate. Thomas Partey remains out with a thigh injury while Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out for several weeks.

Therefore, Albert Sambi Lokonga may have to start once again while Granit Xhaka is also likely to keep his place in the middle of the park. Youngster Matt Smith is an option if Arteta wants to give youth a chance.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is likely to be rested which will give Fabio Vieira the opportunity to make his full debut in the attacking midfield role.

Attack: Bukayo Saka played well against Man Utd at the weekend but Arteta is expected to give his star boy a rest. Reiss Nelson remains injured so Marquinhos could be given a start on the right wing. The Brazilian has impressed with the U21s so will be keen to take his opportunity with the first team.

Gabriel Martinelli has been in terrific form all season and with Emile Smith Rowe ruled out with a groin injury, the Brazilian could keep his place on the left side of Arsenal’s attack tomorrow.

One player who’s almost certain to be rested is Gabriel Jesus. Arteta needs to protect the former Man City striker so he’s unlikely to play much in the Europa League. Eddie Nketiah will come in to lead the line up front.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: