[Teams] Napoli vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool begin their Champions League group stage campaign with a tough trip to Naples to take on Napoli tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Everton at the weekend but Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks once again this evening. Trent Alexander-Arnold also keeps his place at right-back for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson is recalled at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas dropping to the bench.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the back four alongside Joe Gomez so Joel Matip and Nat Phillips have to settle for places among the substitutes. Fabinho starts in the holding role for Liverpool while Harvey Elliott also keeps his spot in the starting eleven.

However, there is one change in midfield with James Milner handed a recall in place of Fabio Carvalho. Mohamed Salah keeps his place on the right wing and the Egyptian international will be looking to kick off his Champions League campaign with a goal. Luis Diaz also starts once again for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino is handed a recall to start up front so Darwin Nunez drops to the bench. January signing Arthur Melo is also named among the substitutes along with Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota – who’ve stepped-up their return from injury.

As for Napoli, Victor Osimhen is the dangerman up front and he’s supported by Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Giovanni Di Lorenzo starts in defence along with Amir Rrahmani. Tanguay Ndombele is named on the bench along with Hirvin Lozano.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Napoli

Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.