Nunez starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Ajax

Liverpool take on Ajax at Anfield in the group stages of the Champions League tonight. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker let in four goals during the 4-1 defeat to Napoli last time out but the Brazilian international will no doubt keep his place between the sticks this evening.

Defence: Liverpool will be forced to make at least one change in defence as Andrew Robertson has been ruled out after picking up a knock during the closing stages in Naples. Therefore, Kostas Tsimikas will be recalled to start at left-back.

Like many of his team mates, Trent Alexander-Arnold was well below his best against Napoli so he’ll be desperate to bounce back with a positive showing at right-back versus Ajax tonight.

Virgil van Dijk has endured a disappointing start to the new season but the Dutchman remains one of the best centre-backs in the business and will be desperate to prove that once again tonight. Joel Matip stepped up his return with a run out last week and he could be fit enough to start alongside van Dijk tonight. Joe Gomez will make way while Ibrahima Konate remains injured.

Midfield: Liverpool should welcome Thiago Alcantara back into the starting eleven after his impressive cameo off the bench last week. The Spaniard has been sorely missed in midfield during his absence so Klopp will be delighted he’s fully fit again.

Harvey Elliott may keep his place so James Milner could be the man to make way for Thiago following his poor showing against Napoli. Fabinho should start once again in the holding role so Arthur may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all remain on the sidelines due to injury issues.

Attack: Mohamed Salah is going through a tough period in front of goal so he’ll be desperate to find the back of the net tonight. The Egyptian international is expected to keep his place on the right-wing.

Luis Diaz should also start once again for Liverpool on the left flank but we’re likely to see a change up front with Roberto Firmino making way. Diogo Jota may be pushing for a recall after making his return off the bench last week but Darwin Nunez is expected to get the nod to start up front.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: