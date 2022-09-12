Andrew Robertson ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Ajax

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back when they take on Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds were thrashed by Napoli in the group stage opener last week so they’ll be keen to make amends on home soil tomorrow, but Jurgen Klopp has a growing injury list to contend with ahead of the game.

The German coach provided a team news and injury update at his pre-match press conference today and confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will be fit for the game. The youngster was a doubt with a thigh problem that he sustained against Everton but has been declared available for selection, which will come as a welcome boost to Liverpool.

However, things aren’t looking so positive elsewhere. Andrew Robertson has been ruled out of the Ajax clash tomorrow and isn’t expected back until early October. The full-back picked up a knock during the closing stages of the defeat in Naples and Klopp has said he won’t be fit until ‘at least’ after the upcoming international break.

Curtis Jones is also still out with an ankle injury while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury. Naby Kieta was surprisingly included in the Guinea squad for their upcoming fixtures but Klopp insists the midfielder won’t be available until later in October.

The Reds boss told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Robbo now is not 100 per cent. [He felt something] very late, 93rd or whatever minute – actually he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break,” “Curtis, not available. Fabio trained yesterday normal, will be available.” “No, I don’t expect him [Keita] to go on international duty. The expected return date is somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision. With Ox it is the same and that’s why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad because of their expected return.”

Jordan Henderson is also still ruled out for Liverpool due to a thigh injury while Ibrahima Konate is nursing a knee problem. Calvin Ramsey is also out with a back injury so Liverpool will be without at least seven players for the visit of Ajax.

The Merseysiders welcome the Dutch giants to Anfield tomorrow night off the back of the 4-1 defeat to Napoli while Ajax thrashed Heerenveen 5-0 on Saturday, so Liverpool will know not to take this task too lightly.