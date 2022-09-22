Man Utd approach Monaco for £52m rated Vanderson

Daily Mail (h/t Sport) has reported that Manchester United have had a bid knocked back by Monaco for Vanderson.

The Red Devils were interested in signing the Brazilian this past summer but Monaco were not open to selling the prospect after only signing him from Gremio just six months ago. The newspaper has reported that Barcelona are also in the race to sign Vanderson, who is considered to be one of the more promising right-backs in Europe at the moment.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany was quoted a fee of £52 million when he approached Monaco for the fullback, as per the Daily Mail [Sport].

It’s believed that the Ligue 1 outfit will be open to selling Vanderson next summer and this has alerted Manchester United, Barcelona, and Newcastle United, who are all said to be interested in landing him.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he does not have Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his plans and Diogo Dalot therefore is the only available option for him at Old Trafford.

Our View

Vanderson is said to be one of the brighter prospects in European football after impressing at Monaco.

He is an attack-minded full-back and is physically strong, making him suitable for the Premier League. Vanderson is adept at passing and crossing, making him an ideal fit in ten Hag’s possession-based system. He could be the perfect Wan-Bissaka replacement as the Englishman in all likelihood, will be offloaded before the start of next season. That said, Manchester United will have to beat Barca to the player’s signature.

Vanderson would also be a welcome addition to ten Hag’s ranks as he has the potential to develop into one of the best full-backs in Europe. The Dutch boss’ gameplan does rely on his full-backs and it is a part of the reason why Dalot has been impressive this season for United.

It remains to be seen if United can manage to get this deal across the line in January especially since it has been revealed that the Manchester giants do not have the luxury of spending big this winter.