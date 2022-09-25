Richarlison confirms Chelsea and Arsenal interest before joining Spurs

New Spurs signing Richarlison has admitted that both Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in acquiring his services last summer

The race for the Brazilian forward was eventually won by Tottenham Hotspur, who were the only club to meet Everton’s asking price for their prized asset.

Speaking to Goal, after scoring a brace against Ghana in his side’s three-nil win on Saturday, he said, “I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that.”

The 25-year-old continued, “Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest. I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team.”

The striker had found the net at Everton 53 times, while also assisting 14 times in 152 appearances. Strong interest from big Premier League clubs was natural, as he ticked a lot of boxes. Richarlison is one of the more rounded center forwards in the Premier League who is also equally adept at the attacking wing positions.

If you ask any Arsenal fan, they won’t be feeling sorry for themselves or their club, in their failed pursuit of Richarlison. The club has already made a great addition in another Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus. Who looks to have transformed the front line of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Chelsea might be the ones rueing not beating competition from Spurs for the former Everton man’s signature. They have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, which has already brought the sacking of German tactician Thomas Tuchel, as the side languishes seventh in the league table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea – who have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja as their center-forward options – have only scored eight goals in the league so far.

Despite having a decent start to life in North London, it is still to be seen whether Richarlison lives up to the £50 million price that his current employers paid for him.