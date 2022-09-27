Liverpool monitoring £106m rated Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool are interested in signing Enzo Fernandez and could move for the Benfica midfielder as early as January, according to O Jogo via the Liverpool Echo.

Fernandez joined Benfica last summer from River Plate in a deal worth £16 million (including add-ons) and has impressed in Portugal leading to interest from around Europe.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Argentinean during the summer but stopped short of making an official bid. However, O Jogo, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, claims the Merseysiders remain interested in signing the young star and could move for the 21-year-old either in January or next summer.

It is understood that Fernandez is aware of the interest that he has garnered this season but is focused on Benfica. Moreover, he is not open to switching teams in the middle of the season, and therefore any transfer will have to wait until next summer.

The Reds would need to be prepared to spend big if they do move for Fernandez as the outlet says he has a £106m release clause in his contract and Benfica are under no pressure to sell on the cheap.

This fee may deter Liverpool from making any attempted swoop this winter as they are unlikely to spend big in January so they may wait until next summer before formalising their interest in the South American.

The Merseyside outfit recently conducted a record £85 million deal with Benfica for Darwin Nunez and now Fernandez has emerged as a potential big-money target for Jurgen Klopp.

Our View

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield as Jordan Henderson and Thiago have been struggling with injuries off late. James Milner, 36, is therefore being forced to start on a regular basis. Loanee Arthur Melo has also failed to hit the ground running and a permanent deal for him at the end of the season looks unlikely.

Klopp’s midfield needs an overhaul and this is part of the reason why his side have struggled this season. His high-press system largely relies on his midfielders and forwards. While the German tactician has revitalised his frontline, his midfield has mostly stayed the same in the last few years.

Fernandez is a defensive midfielder and has the potential to develop into one of the best in his position. The 21-year-old is a good passer of the ball and playing as a pivot, he likes to play long balls while also slicing open the opposition backline with the occasional layoff. Defensively, he is strong in the sense that he does not commit or dive into rash tackles.

Fernandez could be a good option for Liverpool but to splurge anywhere near £106 million on him, especially after he only came to Europe last summer, would be a huge risk. Klopp though, should keep monitoring him and potentially make a move for him next summer.