Expected Chelsea line-up vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in today’s Premier League game.

The Blues have made a disappointing start to their league season with only 10 points from six matches, and manager Graham Potter has the task of changing their fortunes.

Ahead of today’s derby, he will be missing four players in N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka, but still has a strong squad to choose from.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Palace:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy has missed the last two outings with a rib injury, and Potter has confirmed that he has yet to return to training. In his absence, Kepa Arrizabalaga should be an assured starter between the posts. The Spaniard will be making his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Defence: There should see changes. Cesar Azpilicueta should be replaced by Wesley Fofana on the right side of central defence. With Cucurella out with an illness, Kalidou Koulibaly should return to the backline as well. He has plenty to prove after his defensive error against Dinamo Zagreb last time out.

Reece James is expected to start from the right wing-back position. Raheem Sterling played from left wing-back against RB Salzburg, but the Englishman should feature in a more advanced role today. In that case, Ben Chilwell should be reintroduced into the starting line-up for the left wing-back spot.

Midfield: Kante returned to individual training earlier this week, but he has yet to be involved with his team. In the Frenchman’s absence, it should be an easy decision for Potter. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are the best midfield options available at the moment. The experienced duo should start.

Attack: Raheem Sterling has been in fine form for the Blues thus far. He has four goals and one assist from eight matches. The Englishman should be one of the starters and could line up alongside Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the front three for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz was immense for Germany with a brace against England in the Nations League, but Aubameyang could still be backed as the main striker. Havertz’s club form has been inconsistent. He has bagged just one goal from his eight appearances this term and could drop to the bench.

Expected Chelsea line up against Crystal Palace