Fabregas provides honest opinion on current Arsenal captain

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has provided his opinion on the current Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard.

After the departure of senior squad players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette, the Norwegian was handed the arm band by manager Mikel Arteta in the summer.

It was a big call from the Spaniard, which placed huge pressure on the former Real Madrid man. But Odegaard just took it in his casual stride, leading the Gunners to their eight win of the Premier League season.

The victory against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon meant that Arsenal will spend yet another week at the top of the league charts. Arteta will be really pleased with the energy that the Norway international has instilled in the current team.

It’s not just his authority on the pitch, which is his biggest asset, but the end product. The 23-year-old has scored three goals in the league campaign this term.

Speaking ahead of the North London derby, former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas was asked about his thoughts on the player wearing the arm band in the current times.

As quoted by the Mirror, the 35-year-old told BT Sport,

“I hope he will be crucial in a good way, because I like his style.” “I like his intelligence and how he moves to find these little pockets to make the difference. He’s very tricky and a good eye for the ball. It’s a lot of responsibility. He was 15 when he made his debut for Norway, he’s the captain of Norway, now a very young captain for Arsenal. Not an easy task for him and he’s responding very well. “It reminds me a little bit of me when I took the armband at 21. It’s not easy. It’s a big, big club.”

If Odegaard can achieve anything close to what the Spaniard did for Arsenal in his eight-year stay, he will certainly be considered one of the best Arsenal captains of the Emirates Stadium era.