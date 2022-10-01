Man City vs Man Utd preview | Team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top when they take on Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens watched Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Tottenham this afternoon so they know they need to respond on Sunday.

City remain unbeaten having taken 17 points from their seven Premier League games so far and they have been in formidable form at times. Erling Haaland in particular has been catching the eye with 14 goals in his 10 appearances in all competitions since arriving in the summer. Pep Guardiola will be keen to maintain their form with another victory on home soil tomorrow.

However, they’ll be up against a Manchester United side who come into the game having won their last four league games, including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal, so City won’t take this task too lightly.

Erik ten Hag has steadied the ship after a turbulent start to his reign at Old Trafford and United can climb up to fourth and to within just two points of City with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

Team news

Man City have been dealt a blow as John Stones has been ruled out with a thigh injury that he sustained while away representing England during the international break.

However, Aymeric Laporte could return after recovering from a knee injury. Kalvin Phillips remains out with a long-term shoulder injury.

Man Utd will be without Harry Maguire after the centre-back picked up a thigh injury during England’s draw with Germany last week. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are set to continue in defence.

However, United have received a boost with the news that Marcus Rashford is set to be passed fit after recovering from a thigh problem that he sustained before the international break.

Anthony Martial could also be in the squad after overcoming a niggling calf injury while No.2 goalkeeper Martin Dubravka should be fit to take his place on the bench despite a minor knock.

Expected line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Predicted score

Man City 3-1 Man Utd: United have recovered from their disastrous start to the season and will be quietly confident they can take away a positive result from the Etihad. However, they were fortunate to beat Arsenal last month and we think City will prove to be far too strong in the end.

The likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva supplying Erling Haaland is a frightening prospect for any team to face, and we predict the hosts to ease to a 3-1 win tomorrow.