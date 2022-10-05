Liverpool eye audacious swoop for Jamal Musiala



Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are vying for the signature of Bayern Munich prospect Jamal Musiala.

This comes as Football Insider has reported that the Reds have set aside funds for a major signing this winter, with a midfielder believed to be on the agenda.

Jamal Musiala has been one of the few stars in a rather underperforming Bayern outfit so far this season. The youngster has netted five goals and has assisted on three occasions in his side’s stuttering start to their title defence in Germany. The teen has been a consistent starter for the Bavarians since the second half of the last season and is already a regular fixture in the Germany national team at the age of 19.

Despite Liverpool having Musiala on their radar, it is understood that a deal involving the 19-year-old will be difficult as Bayern have no intention of selling the talented midfielder. And, Musiala doesn’t want to leave Munich either.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said,

“We need a guy like [Musiala]. If I were to think about giving this boy away somehow, I’d be crazy. He will play for Bayern for a long time.”

Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield needs a revamp. The German tactician’s system is a high-pressure one and over the years and it has caused a downfall in the overall quality of his midfield due to the excessive physical demands. This is evident in the recurrent injury problems of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and so on.

Kick-starting the new era would be ideal if they could get their hands on someone like Jude Bellingham or Musiala. In the case of the former, a deal looks possible but Liverpool will have to ward off interest from a host of elite European clubs, who are also chasing the Englishman.

Out of Bellingham and Musiala, the former would be a better fit in Klopp’s system. He is versatile and can play anywhere in the middle of the pitch, highlighting his value to the team. Moreover, he has been consistently delivering at a high level at Borussia Dortmund and in the Three Lions setup.

However, Musiala would also be a terrific signing for Liverpool if they could somehow get a deal agreed. The youngster is currently valued at £72m by Transfermarkt but it may take more to tempt Bayern into a sale.