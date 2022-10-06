Nicosia vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United will be facing Omonia Nicosia on the road in tonight’s Europa League group stage clash.

Boss Erik ten Hag has made changes from the side that lost 6-3 to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend, however, number one goalkeeper David De Gea keeps his place in goal with Martin Dubravka on the bench.

Diogo Dalot also starts once again at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not travelling to Cyprus. Tyrell Malacia also keeps his place at left-back so Luke Shaw has to make-do with a place among the Manchester United substitutes this evening.

However, there is a change in central defence as Victor Lindelof is recalled to start alongside summer signing Lisandro Martinez. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are both ruled out so United don’t have too many options to call upon in defence.

Big-money summer signing Casemiro is handed a recall to start in midfield for Manchester United this evening. Christian Eriksen keeps his place so Scott McTominay is the man to make way.

Bruno Fernandes will be looking to get back to his best form as the Portuguese international keeps his place in the starting eleven. Anthony also gets another run out in attack along with Jadon Sancho.

Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to start up front for Man Utd so Marcus Rashford makes way. Anthony Martial also has to make-do with a place among the subs for the Premier League giants despite scoring twice off the bench against City at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Nicosia

Fabiano, Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks, Diskerud, Charalampous, Barker, Souza, Ansarifard

Subs: Kontomis, Loizou, Papoulis, Kitsos, Zachariou, Uzoho, Panagiotou, Kakoullis, Bezus

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Heaton, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford