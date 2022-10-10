Erik ten Hag confirms Martial injury blow following Man Utd’s 2-1 win at Everton

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial suffered a fresh injury issue during Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past few seasons and has only recently returned to full fitness following a niggling Achilles problem that’s kept him out during the early stages of this campaign.

Martial was handed his first start of the season after impressing off the bench in recent weeks having scored a second half brace against Manchester City while he also came on to score against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old continued his impressive form after teeing-up Anthony for Man Utd’s equalising goal in the 15th minute and was a constant threat to the Everton defence during the opening stages at Goodison Park.

However, Martial’s game came to an abrupt halt when he was forced off in the 29th minute and ten Hag confirmed after the match that the striker has suffered a fresh injury setback.

Fresh issue

The Man Utd coach revealed that Martial hasn’t suffered a recurrence of his Achilles injury, but rather has picked up a fresh back complaint. The attacker will be assessed by United’s club doctors to see how serious this latest issue is.

Ten Hag told ManUtd.com:

“I have to see. I cannot tell what it is or how serious it is. Let’s wait for the first 24 hours and see how serious it is, then I can give an answer.” “No I don’t think so [it is a recurring issue]. It’s something different. He had a problem in his back.”

We’ll have to wait for further news once Martial has been assessed but Man Utd will pray this latest injury isn’t serious as the Frenchman is a real threat when he’s fully fit.

However, his replacement yesterday was Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese international came on to score the winner during a crucial 2-1 win at Everton – which was his 700th club goal of his career.

Martial is now a doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night so Ronaldo could find himself back in the starting eleven for the Europa League group stage game.