Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow with Joe Matip ruled out

Liverpool have been dealt another major injury blow with Joel Matip joining Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines following Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

The Merseysiders slumped to a 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium which leaves them sitting 10th in the table and 14 points adrift of the Premier League leaders.

It proved to be a costly game as Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his post match interview that Diaz and Alexander-Arnold both picked up injuries against Arsenal at the weekend.

Diaz has been ruled out until after the World Cup break after suffering a knee injury in the first half. The Colombian international has avoided needing surgery but has been ruled out of Liverpool’s next 10 matches before domestic football halts for the Qatar World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time during the loss against Arsenal after suffering an ankle injury following a clash with Gabriel Martinelli.

The Athletic says the 24-year-old is set to miss at least two weeks so Alexander-Arnold will sit out Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Rangers. He’ll also miss league games with Manchester City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Triple blow

Liverpool have now been handed a triple blow with The Athletic reporting that Matip has also been ruled out after being forced off in the second half against Arsenal at the weekend.

The Cameroon international was replaced by Ibrahima Konate midway through the second period due to a calf injury and is now expected to be on the sidelines for two to three weeks.

Konate – who is yet to start a game this season due to his own injury problems – is now set to come in alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence while Joe Gomez could replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Losing three key players from the defeat to Arsenal has compounded Liverpool’s injury woes this season. Summer signing Arthur Melo was recently ruled out for three to four months following surgery on a torn quad muscle while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also on the sidelines.

There is some positive news for the Merseysiders as The Athletic says Andrew Robertson has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury and is back in full training. The left-back could be in the squad to face Rangers on Wednesday night.