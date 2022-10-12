Trio ruled out | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Rangers

Liverpool get back to Champions League action when they take on Rangers at Ibrox this evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker conceded three times against Arsenal at the weekend but the Brazilian is certain to keep his place between the sticks so Caoimhin Kelleher will remain on the bench as back-up.

Defence: Liverpool have injury concerns in defence after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip both picked up knocks on Sunday so Klopp will be forced into a couple of changes at the back.

Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury and had to be replaced at half-time at the Emirates so Joe Gomez is expected to come in at right-back this evening.

Matip was forced off inside the opening 45 minutes against Arsenal after picking up a calf issue to Ibrahima Konate is expected to start his first game of the season alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence.

Andrew Robertson is back in full training after recovering from a thigh injury but he’s unlikely to be risked from the start against Rangers so Kostas Tsimikas should keep his place at left-back.

Midfield: It will be interesting to see how Liverpool shape-up this evening. Klopp has deployed a 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 in his last two games so he may stick with that system against Rangers tonight.

Injury issues

Fabinho is in-line for a recall in the holding role. Jordan Henderson could be the man to make way with the skipper being rested. Thiago Alcantara may keep his place with Harvey Elliott on the bench.

Curtis Jones is back in training but this game comes too soon while Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all remain on the sidelines for Liverpool.

Attack: Luis Diaz has been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a knee injury at the weekend. Roberto Firmino is likely to be recalled after coming off the bench to score against the Gunners on Sunday.

The Brazilian may partner Darwin Nunez in attack after his solid display at the Emirates. Mohamed Salah’s disappointing form continued as he was poor against Arsenal and was substituted in the second half. However, he’s still expected to start against Rangers while Diogo Jota may move across to the left wing.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: