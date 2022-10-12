Expected Man Utd line-up vs Omonia, 3 changes

Manchester United will welcome Omonia to Old Trafford for Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last two matches and they will be looking to extend the streak against Omonia at home. United will be without several players for the game with injuries. Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Wan-Bissaka are the main absentees.

Here is how they are expected to line-up against Omonia:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has played every game for United so far and has not been rested. With Ten Hag focused on clinching the top spot in the Europa League group, we don’t see a change. Martin Dubravka may have to wait longer for his club debut.

Defence: Diogo Dalot seems likely to continue at right-back with Wan-Bissaka ruled out again. Raphael Varane is fully fit after an ankle concern, but he may start on the bench for this fixture. Victor Lindelof’s presence in today’s press conference confirms his place in the XI. The Swede could be accompanied by Lisandro Martinez, who has been the regular pick for the left-sided centre-back position. The only change could be at left-back with Luke Shaw swapping places with Tyrell Malacia.

Midfield: Casemiro produced a deserved man of the match performance against Everton capped with an assist. He could still be benched tomorrow as Scott McTominay is suspended for the weekend’s league game versus Newcastle United. McTominay should start against Omonia in the defensive midfield spot with Casemiro probably coming on after the hour mark. Christian Eriksen seems to have made the number eight position his own and the Dane should continue in the role against Omonia.

Attack: Ten Hag may not experiment with a victory needed. Marcus Rashford and Antony are by far the in-form wingers in the squad and the duo are expected to start. Bruno Fernandes needs to step up after inconsistent displays, but should lead the side again from the attacking midfield position. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to operate as the main centre-forward with Martial picking up a fresh hip injury. Ronaldo deserves his starting spot after scoring the winner at Everton.

Expected Manchester United line-up against Omonia