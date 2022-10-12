[Teams] Rangers vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Ibrox

Liverpool get back to Champions League action when they take on Rangers at Ibrox this evening.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the starting eleven that lost 3-2 to Arsenal in north London in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Alisson Becker starts once again between the sticks for Liverpool but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out after picking up an ankle injury during the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend. Joe Gomez comes in to start at right-back tonight.

Joel Matip was also forced off with an injury at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon so Ibrahima Konate is recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk. Andrew Robertson isn’t fit to start just yet despite returning to training following a thigh injury, so Kostas Tsimikas continues at left-back.

Fabinho is recalled in midfield after being on the bench for the last two games while Jordan Henderson keeps his place meaning Thiago Alcantara is the man to make way. Harvey Elliott is also given a recall and he’ll be looking to impress tonight.

Luis Diaz has been ruled out until after the World Cup after suffering a knee injury at the weekend. Mohamed Salah had a poor game against Arsenal and the Egyptian international has been dropped to the bench against Rangers.

Roberto Firmino is recalled to start in attack while Darwin Nunez keeps his place after scoring at the Emirates Stadium. Diogo Jota is also rested for Liverpool so youngster Fabio Carvalho comes back into the starting eleven.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Rangers

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Arfield, Jack, Kent, Sakala, Colak.

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman.

Liverpool

Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Bajcetic, Phillips.