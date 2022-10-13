Man Utd vs Omonia : Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will welcome Omonia Nicosia to Old Trafford for Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

Boss Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the side that beat Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening, however, number one goalkeeper David de Gea once again starts between the sticks tonight.

Diogo Dalot also retains his place at right-back for Man Utd with Aaron Wan-Bissaka still out of favour but we do see a change at left-back with summer signing Tyrell Malacia coming in for Luke Shaw – who drops to the bench.

Christian Eriksen is given a rest as he drops out to make way for Fred with the Brazilian international handed a recall by ten Hag. Casemiro keeps his place in midfield after his impressive outing against Everton so Scott McTominay has to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes once again.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for Manchester United and summer signing Anthony also starts once again as he looks to continue his impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left wing for United so Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench. Anthony Martial misses out after picking up a back injury against Everton. Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore recalled to lead the line up front and he’ll be looking to kick on after scoring his 700th club goal on Sunday.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Eriksen, Varane, Shaw, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal

Omonia

Uzoho, Matthews, Lang, Miletic, Yuste, Kitsos, Panagiotou, Cassama, Charalambous, Bruno Felipe, Kakoullis

Subs: Panayi, Psaltis, Lecjaks, Venizelou, Mix, Bezus, Zachariou, Savva, Pappoulis, Loizou, Barker, Ansarifard