Liverpool without six players for Man City showdown

Liverpool will be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a disappointing start to the new season and injuries have certainly played their part in Liverpool’s inconsistent form over the past few weeks.

The Merseysiders slumped to a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend and the game proved costly as three more players picked up injuries in North London.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time against the Gunners after suffering an ankle injury and was ruled out for at least two weeks. The right-back missed Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Rangers on Wednesday night and is expected to remain on the sidelines against Man City on Sunday.

Luis Diaz was also substituted against Arsenal are suffering a serious knee injury. Fortunately the winger doesn’t need surgery but he’s still been ruled out until after the World Cup meaning he’ll miss 10 games for Liverpool including this weekend’s clash with City.

Injury woes

Joel Matip will be another absentee on Sunday as he picked up a calf injury at the Emirates. Ibrahima Konate made his first start of the season in midweek after returning to full fitness so he’s set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk against Man City.

Liverpool’s summer signing Arthur Melo suffered a devastating thigh injury in training last week and the Brazilian international is expected to be on the sidelines for a number of months.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been out with thigh injuries in recent weeks and while they’ve stepped up their recovery recently, the clash with City will still come too soon for the midfield duo.

It means Klopp will be without at least six players for the huge showdown with Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend. However, there is some positive news as Andrew Robertson made his injury comeback off the bench against Rangers so he’s pushing for a start on Sunday while Curtis Jones could be back in the squad after building up his fitness in training.

Liverpool head into the weekend action sitting 10th in the Premier League table – 13 points adrift of second-placed Man City – so Klopp will be desperate for a positive result on Sunday to get their season back on track.