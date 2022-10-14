Man Utd team news update: 6 players to miss Newcastle clash

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Boss Erik ten Hag has plenty of fitness concerns to worry about ahead of the game as he faces being without at least six players for the visit of the Magpies this weekend.

The Dutchman has provided a team news update to ManUtd.com and confirmed that Harry Maguire remains on the sidelines. The centre-back has been nursing a thigh injury recently and while the Newcastle game comes too soon, ten Hag expects Maguire to be back in training next week.

Donny van de Beek is also still on the sidelines as he recovers from a muscle injury that’s hampered him this season while Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also still overcoming their muscle issues.

In addition to injury problems, Manchester United will also have to make-do without the services of Scott McTominay this weekend. The midfielder is suspended after collecting five yellow cards this season so serves a one-match ban against Newcastle.

Martin Dubravka is also unavailable for selection on Sunday as the goalkeeper is ineligible to face his parent club having joined Man Utd on a short-term deal from Newcastle in the summer.

Boost

However, there could be some welcome positive news for United as ten Hag says Anthony Martial could return from a minor back injury. The 26-year-old Frenchman sustained the issue against Everton last weekend and missed the Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night. Martial will be assessed today to see whether he can return to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Ten Hag told ManUtd.com:

“Anthony Martial can be [fit] but we have to wait [to see] how it develops in the coming hours,” he reiterated. “Harry Maguire will not make this, but it doesn’t take long, I think. “[Will Harry be another couple of weeks?] No, no, no. I think that next week he will be back in the team training or over the next week.”

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the Premier League table following last week’s win over Everton so they’ll hope to climb into the top four with a win over sixth-placed Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.