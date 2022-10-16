Man Utd vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Man Utd get back to Premier League action when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night but David De Gea keeps his place as the Spaniard lines-up between the sticks once again.

Diogo Dalot also retains his place at right-back after establishing himself as a first team regular this season. Luke Shaw is handed a recall to start at left-back with Tyrell Malacia dropping to the bench today.

Lisandro Martinez starts in the centre of defence and is partnered by Raphael Varane after the Frenchman was passed fit to return to the starting eleven. Victor Lindelof therefore has to make do with a place on the Man Utd bench.

Casemiro keeps his place in the middle of the park as does Fred – with the Brazilian international keeping his place as Scott McTominay is suspended and Christian Eriksen misses out today due to illness.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front for Manchester United this afternoon so Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Big-money summer signing Anthony keeps his place in the United attack.

Bruno Fernandes also starts once again but Jadon Sancho is handed a recall to line-up on the wing for Man Utd today. Anthony Elanga is among the subs with Anthony Martial ruled out due to injury.

As for Newcastle, they’re without big summer signing Alexander Isak due to injury but Callum Wilson starts in attack along with Miguel Almiron.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Malacia, Iqbal, Garnacho, Lindelöf, Mainoo, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.