Liverpool vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to secure a statement win when they entertain Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the side that beat Rangers in the Champions League last week but Alisson Becker starts once again between the sticks while Virgil van Dijk marshals the back four.

Ibrahima Konate joins Joel Matip on the sidelines so Joe Gomez starts alongside van Dijk with James Milner coming in to start at right-back. Andrew Robertson is also fit enough to return at left-back after building his fitness off the bench recently. So Kostas Tsimikas makes way.

Thiago Alcantara is recalled to start in the Liverpool midfield alongside Fabinho so Jordan Henderson misses out on a starting spot. Harvey Elliott retains his place after scoring in midweek but Fabio Carvalho drops out.

Mohamed Salah is recalled to start in attack after being given a breather in midweek. Roberto Firmino keeps his place in attack after his brace against Rangers while Diogo Jota is recalled in place of Darwin Nunez. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a surprise name on the Liverpool bench after he made a swift recovery from an ankle injury.

Pep Guardiola has made changes from the team that drew with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Ederson keeps his place in goal while Joao Cancelo starts once again for the Citizens.

Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias are recalled to start alongside Akanji in defence so Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Gomez drop out. Ilkay Gundogan keeps his place in midfield and starts alongside Rodri once again.

Kevin De Bruyne will be the creative spark for Man City while Phil Foden gets another start having been in excellent form so far this season.

Erling Haaland is recalled to start up front after being given a rest in midweek so Julian Alvarez drops to the bench. Bernardo Silva comes in so Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez have to settle for places on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota; Firmino, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Man City

Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand