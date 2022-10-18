Ronaldo dropped | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Wednesday night’s huge Premier League clash. Here is how Erik ten Hag could line-up his side:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has played every game for United so far this season and will once again start between the sticks against Tottenham.

Defence: We don’t expect there to be any changes in defence as ten Hag is likely to stick with the same back four that kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Raphael Varane has made a successful return from injury and should keep his place alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the Man Utd defence. Victor Lindelof will have to settle for a place on the bench while Harry Maguire remains out with a thigh injury.

Diogo Dalot is set to continue at right-back with Wan-Bissaka ruled out again while Luke Shaw appears to be ten Hag’s preference at left-back right now so Tyrell Malacia will remain on the bench.

Midfield: Christian Eriksen missed the draw with Newcastle at the weekend due to illness and he’ll need a late fitness test to see if he’s able to return tomorrow night. However, the Danish international is unlikely to be fit to start so a place on the bench is the best he can hope for against his former side.

Ronaldo dropped

Casemiro has been in fine form lately so the Brazilian international is set to continue in the Man Utd midfield against Tottenham. Scott McTominay returns from suspension so he should replace Fred in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes will continue in the attacking midfield role but Donny van de Beek remains out through injury.

Attack: Marcus Rashford is pushing for a recall after only being fit for the bench at the weekend. The England international is tipped to start up front for United versus Spurs which means Cristiano Ronaldo is set to drop to the bench.

Big-money summer signing Antony will continue on the right flank while Jadon Sancho could keep his place on the left. Anthony Martial is set to miss out once again due to a back injury but Anthony Elanga is an attacking option from the bench if needed.

Here is how Man Utd could line-up: